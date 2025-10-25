‘Emporio’ in CP to house 650 GI-tag products soon

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will create a grand Emporio in Connaught Place, envisioned as a “one-stop destination” where nearly 650 GI-tagged products from across India will be curated and showcased for sale.

It will enable Indian and global buyers to experience the country’s traditional craftsmanship under one roof, Industry Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

He made the announcement on Friday, following the 54th Board Meeting of the Delhi Khadi & Village Industries Board (DKVIB), held after a nearly four-year gap. The Board approved the creation of Emporio in collaboration with DSIIDC.

The process to secure GI tagging for three traditional Delhi-based products has already begun, marking another milestone in promoting Delhi’s cultural identity.

The Board also approved the appointment of legal consultants to draft a new DKVIB Act and Rules to strengthen the Board’s institutional and administrative framework.

Earlier, in her maiden budget presentation, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta allocated `50 crore for the current financial year to boost artisan training, skilling, funding, and marketing support through DKVIB. P3