RJD had refused to name Muslim as Bihar CM in 2005: Chirag Paswan's minority reach-out

NEW DELHI: Claiming that his father Ram Vilas Paswan wanted a Muslim chief minister for Bihar in 2005 but the RJD did not agree to it, LJP (RV) chief Chirag Paswan on Saturday sought to reach out to the minority community, asking how they would get respect if they continue to remain a bonded vote bank.

In 2005, my leader, my father, late Ram Vilas Paswan ji even sacrificed his own party to make a Muslim chief minister - yet even then, you did not support him, Chirag said in a post on X apparently directed at the minority community ahead of assembly polls in Bihar.

RJD was not ready for a Muslim chief minister even in 2005. And today in 2025, it is neither ready to give a Muslim chief minister nor a deputy chief minister (to Bihar), said the LJP (Ram Vilas) president, who is also a Union minister and whose party is a member of the NDA.

"If you remain a bonded vote bank, how will you get respect and participation?" he asked.