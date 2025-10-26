Bihar polls: Congress to launch campaign after Chhath Puja

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday announced that it would launch its Bihar election campaign immediately after Chhath Puja with an aim to intensify efforts for the INDIA bloc, as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi would lead the charge on October 29 and 30.

Senior party leaders, including MP from Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, will also tour key constituencies across the state in the days to come.

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, while emphasising that the momentum gained from the August Voter Adhikar Yatra, would further be consolidated in favour of INDIA block candidates.

He said, “Our campaign will kick off right after Chhath Puja, with Rahul Gandhi’s visit on October 29 and 30. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge will also be actively touring Bihar to connect with voters.”

Venugopal, a close aide of Gandhi, is among several senior Congress leaders camping in the poll-bound state to fine-tune the party’s strategy and defuse the crisis within its ranks, which has surfaced after many workers alleged that party tickets were “put up for sale.”

It is learnt that the party is focused on fine-tuning campaign strategies and resolving internal challenges, particularly addressing allegations from some workers about ticket distribution irregularities.