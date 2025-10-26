Law student’s stomach slashed, two fingers chopped off by pharmacy owner over medicine price dispute in Kanpur

KANPUR:A law student's stomach was split open and two fingers were chopped off after an argument with a medical shop owner turned violent here, police said on Sunday.

Three persons, including the shop owner, have been arrested for the attack that took place in the Rawatpur area around 9 pm on Saturday. A search is underway for a fourth accused, they said.

Abhijeet Singh Chandel (22), a first-year LLB student and a resident of Keshavpuram, went to the pharmacy near his house. He had an argument with the shop owner, Amar Singh Chauhan, over the price of a medicine, according to police.

Chauhan, his brother Vijay Singh and their two aides -- Prince Srivastava and Nikhil Tiwari -- allegedly launched a violent attack on Chandel, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kalyanpur) Ranjeet Kumar said.

Armed with a chopper, the accused struck the student on the head and stomach, leaving him grievously injured. His stomach was split open and two fingers were chopped off during the attack, the ACP said.

Soaked in blood, Chandel collapsed on the road while the attackers fled. Locals rushed to his aid.

Chandel's family tied his intestines with a cloth before rushing him to a hospital. The family took him to four hospitals, but all of them refused to admit him due to his critical condition, said an official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.