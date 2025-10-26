MP Cabinet minister's remark on harassment of Australian women cricketers in Indore sparks controversy

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister and BJP’s former national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiyya's remarks over the alleged stalking-sexual harassment of Australian women cricketers in Indore on October 23 have triggered controversy.
This day, when a local court in Indore sent 28-year-old Aqeel Khan into 15-day judicial custody at Indore District Jail, Vijayvargiya, the senior-most cabinet minister in the Dr Mohan Yadav-led BJP government, said, "The October 23 incident was a lesson for all concerned, for us as well as the cricket players.”
Instead of focusing entirely on security lapses, the 69-year-old minister said, “When we go abroad, we inform the local administration and security personnel. This incident is a lesson for all, for us as well as the players. I think this will remind the players that in the future, one should inform security personnel or local administration before leaving, as there is a huge craze for cricket players here.”
“Cricket and players have the same craze in India, which Soccer enjoys in England. I have seen football players’ clothes being torn at a hotel. We were staying at the hotel and having coffee. So many young men came over. Someone was asking for autographs from a famous player. A girl even kissed him. He was a very famous football player from England.”
The MP minister further said, “At times, the players don’t realise their popularity. They should be careful."
Vijayvargiya’s statements drew sharp criticism from the Congress.
“His (Vijayvargiya’s) statement is unfortunate. It’s such a disgusting statement, which I can’t repeat here. At a time when the incident has damaged India’s reputation globally, a responsible minister and BJP politician is making such statements, which actually reflect his mindset. Instead of accepting and regretting the failure of local police in providing adequate security to the cricket players, he is blaming the players for the incident, which is really disgusting.”
This isn’t the first time that Vijayvargiya has kicked up a political row with his public utterances.
A few weeks back, he had made controversial remarks, mocking at the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for kissing MP sister Priyanka Gandhi, publicly. The minister’s remarks had then triggered widespread protests from the Congress across the state.
Earlier in June, while addressing an event in native Indore, he had kicked up another controversy by saying that he didn’t like girls and women wearing skimpy clothes.
Also in 2022, while addressing a Hanuman Jayanti event, Vijayvargiya had said, “I won't lie on Hanuman Jayanti... but girls these days wear such filthy clothes... We call women goddesses, but they don't appear that way... They look like Shurpanakha (a demoness from Hindu mythology). God has given you a beautiful body; at least wear decent clothes. Teach your children values.”
Meanwhile, the district administration and police might also invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against Aqeel Khan, given his past criminal history of being accused in ten cases of loot, robbery, theft, drug peddling, possession of illegal arms and attempt to murder.
He had spent many years at the Bherugarh Central Jail in Ujjain in a criminal case and came out of jail just a few months back.
The Indore Police are now also searching for the local resident, who had actually helped the two Aussie cricketers on October 23, by noting the accused’s vehicle details.
Once tracked, he will be felicitated by the authorities.