MP Cabinet minister's remark on harassment of Australian women cricketers in Indore sparks controversy

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister and BJP’s former national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiyya's remarks over the alleged stalking-sexual harassment of Australian women cricketers in Indore on October 23 have triggered controversy.

This day, when a local court in Indore sent 28-year-old Aqeel Khan into 15-day judicial custody at Indore District Jail, Vijayvargiya, the senior-most cabinet minister in the Dr Mohan Yadav-led BJP government, said, "The October 23 incident was a lesson for all concerned, for us as well as the cricket players.”

Instead of focusing entirely on security lapses, the 69-year-old minister said, “When we go abroad, we inform the local administration and security personnel. This incident is a lesson for all, for us as well as the players. I think this will remind the players that in the future, one should inform security personnel or local administration before leaving, as there is a huge craze for cricket players here.”

“Cricket and players have the same craze in India, which Soccer enjoys in England. I have seen football players’ clothes being torn at a hotel. We were staying at the hotel and having coffee. So many young men came over. Someone was asking for autographs from a famous player. A girl even kissed him. He was a very famous football player from England.”

The MP minister further said, “At times, the players don’t realise their popularity. They should be careful."

Vijayvargiya’s statements drew sharp criticism from the Congress.

“His (Vijayvargiya’s) statement is unfortunate. It’s such a disgusting statement, which I can’t repeat here. At a time when the incident has damaged India’s reputation globally, a responsible minister and BJP politician is making such statements, which actually reflect his mindset. Instead of accepting and regretting the failure of local police in providing adequate security to the cricket players, he is blaming the players for the incident, which is really disgusting.”