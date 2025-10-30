Bhopal youngster on official company tour to Thailand dies after drowning in sea at Phuket

BHOPAL: A Bhopal-based youngster, Ankit Sahu, who was on a company trip, died after drowning in the sea in Phuket (Thailand).

Ankit Sahu worked with BL Lifesciences, a prominent medical device company, went to Thailand as a part of the company's official tour.

Ankit’s friend Nikesh was rescued safely. Former Madhya Pradesh minister and ninth-time BJP MLA from Rehli (Sagar) shared the sad news on social media on Thursday.

“Upon receiving this extremely sad news, Chandrakant Sahu (Ankit’s relative), a resident of Garhakota (Sagar), contacted me and informed me about the entire situation. Understanding the family's concern and pain, I immediately discussed the situation with the Chief Minister's Office and high-level administrative officials and requested them to expedite the process of bringing the body back to India.”