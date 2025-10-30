Bhopal youngster on official company tour to Thailand dies after drowning in sea at Phuket

BHOPAL: A Bhopal-based youngster, Ankit Sahu, who was on a company trip, died after drowning in the sea in Phuket (Thailand).
Ankit Sahu worked with BL Lifesciences, a prominent medical device company, went to Thailand as a part of the company's official tour.
Ankit’s friend Nikesh was rescued safely. Former Madhya Pradesh minister and ninth-time BJP MLA from Rehli (Sagar) shared the sad news on social media on Thursday.
“Upon receiving this extremely sad news, Chandrakant Sahu (Ankit’s relative), a resident of Garhakota (Sagar), contacted me and informed me about the entire situation. Understanding the family's concern and pain, I immediately discussed the situation with the Chief Minister's Office and high-level administrative officials and requested them to expedite the process of bringing the body back to India.”
The former minister further mentioned that Neeraj Mandloi, the additional chief secretary (ACS) at the CMO, demonstrating sensitivity, coordinated with the Thai Embassy in Delhi and an Indian Embassy official in Thailand.
With their cooperation, the body’s post-mortem will be completed on Saturday, and all arrangements have been made to bring Ankit’s body to India and hand it over to his family on November 1.
"The prompt cooperation of the administrative officials was commendable during this entire difficult time. I pray to God to grant peace to the soul of late Ankit Sahu and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this unbearable grief,” Bhargava posted.