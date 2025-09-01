Amit Shah asks security agencies to stay alert, operate in coordination to eiminate terror in J&K

SRINAGAR: , during his visit to Jammu on Monday, reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and directed security agencies to remain alert and operate in a coordinated manner to eliminate terrorism in the Union Territory.

Shah chaired a high-level security review meeting at Raj Bhavan, which was attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the Union Home Secretary, Director of Intelligence Bureau, Chief Secretary of J&K, Director General of Police (J&K), heads of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and other senior officials.

During the meeting, security officials briefed the Home Minister on the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, including developments along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB).

The review meeting came in the wake of a recent infiltration attempt by militants along the LoC in the border district of Poonch, which was successfully foiled by the Army.

Emphasizing the Centre's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah directed all security forces to intensify operations against the remaining pockets of militancy and dismantle the Over Ground Worker (OGW) network aiding militant groups.

The Home Minister also appreciated the efforts of the UT administration and security agencies for the peaceful and successful conduct of the Amarnath Yatra 2025.

He lauded the role of the Army, police, and CAPFs in recent relief and rescue operations during natural calamities in J&K, particularly their swift response during the flash floods triggered by cloudbursts in Chesoti (Kishtwar), which claimed around 100 lives, and the landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine that resulted in the death of 34 pilgrims.

Shah assured the full support of the CAPFs in managing natural disasters in Jammu and Kashmir.