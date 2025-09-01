Chinese President Xi slams 'bullying behaviour' in global order at SCO summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday criticised the “bullying behaviour” in the global order as he convened regional leaders for a summit.

Urging cooperation, he called on leaders including Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to uphold fairness and justice while rejecting Cold War mentality, bloc politics and intimidation.

Earlier, Xi opened the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, attended by more than 20 world leaders, including Putin and Modi.

Xi also said that China would work with all members of the SCO to elevate the regional security forum, outlining his vision for a new global security order that challenges US influence.

In his opening remarks at the two-day summit in Tianjin, Xi said the SCO had set an example of a new kind of international relations and stood firmly against external interference.

He called for constructive participation in global affairs, rejection of hegemonism and power politics, and stronger support for multilateralism.

Xi also pledged to provide 2 billion yuan (about 281 million U.S. dollars) in grant to member states of the SCO within this year.

The SCO, initially a six-nation Eurasian bloc, has since grown to 10 permanent members and 16 dialogue partners and observers.