Chinese President Xi slams 'bullying behaviour' in global order at SCO summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday criticised the “bullying behaviour” in the global order as he convened regional leaders for a summit.
Urging cooperation, he called on leaders including Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to uphold fairness and justice while rejecting Cold War mentality, bloc politics and intimidation.
Earlier, Xi opened the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, attended by more than 20 world leaders, including Putin and Modi.
Xi also said that China would work with all members of the SCO to elevate the regional security forum, outlining his vision for a new global security order that challenges US influence.
In his opening remarks at the two-day summit in Tianjin, Xi said the SCO had set an example of a new kind of international relations and stood firmly against external interference.
He called for constructive participation in global affairs, rejection of hegemonism and power politics, and stronger support for multilateralism.
Xi also pledged to provide 2 billion yuan (about 281 million U.S. dollars) in grant to member states of the SCO within this year.
The SCO, initially a six-nation Eurasian bloc, has since grown to 10 permanent members and 16 dialogue partners and observers.
After the group photograph with SCO leaders on the red carpet, Xi, Putin and Modi were seen having a conversation.
Modi later shared on X, “Always a delight to meet President Putin,” following his meeting with the Russian leader ahead of the summit.
In another post, he added, “Interactions in Tianjin continue! Exchanging perspectives with President Putin and President Xi during the SCO Summit.”
Modi, along with other heads of state, began day-long deliberations to chalk out the bloc’s future course with the Prime Minister scheduled to address the plenary session later in the day.
The 25th summit was formally kicked off on Sunday night with a massive banquet hosted by Xi.
The SCO, a regional grouping focused on politics, economics and security, was founded by China.
On the sidelines of the Tianjin summit, PM Modi is set to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, even as US President Donald Trump steps up pressure on New Delhi over its import of Russian oil.
On Sunday, Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping, with both leaders vowing to ease border tensions and strengthen cooperation.
The foreign ministry said on Monday that China has pledged support to India in combating terrorism during the bilateral talks between the leaders of the two nations.
This marks Modi’s first visit to China since relations soured after the deadly border clashes of 2020.