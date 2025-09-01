'Hydrogen bomb' of revelations on 'vote chori' coming, Modi will not be able to show his face: Rahul

PATNA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said his party will soon come out with a "hydrogen bomb" of revelations about "vote chori" and after that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be able to show his face to the country.

Speaking at the concluding event of his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' here, Gandhi said Bihar is a revolutionary state and it had given a message to the country.

"We will not let them (BJP) murder the Constitution and that is why we took out a yatra. We got a tremendous response. People came out in large numbers and raised the slogan 'vote chor gaddi chhor'," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

"I want to tell the BJP people. Have you heard of anything bigger than an atom bomb, it is a hydrogen bomb. BJP people, be ready, a hydrogen bomb is coming. People are soon going to find out the reality of vote chori," Gandhi said.

"In the coming time, I am guaranteeing you that after the hydrogen bomb (comes), Narendra Modi ji will not be able to show his face to the country," the former Congress chief said.