Activist Manoj Jarange ends five-day hunger strike in Mumbai after declaring victory over Maratha quota demands

MUMBAI: Activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday ended his five-day hunger strike at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan after the Maharashtra government’s cabinet sub-committee accepted most of his key demands related to the Maratha quota.

Key demand among them was the decision to issue Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas. Jarange was taken to a hospital for a medical check-up following the announcement.

"We have won," Jarange told the Maratha quota stir protesters after his meeting with the state government's cabinet sub-committee headed by minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.

Vikhe Patil met Jarange in the afternoon with other members of the committee - Shivendrasinh Bhosale, Uday Samant, Manikrao Kokate - at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, the site of the activist's hunger strike, and discussed with him the draft finalised by the committee.

"We will leave Mumbai by 9 pm today if the Maharashtra government issues GRs (government resolutions) on the Maratha quota demands," Jarange said.

The sub-committee accepted Jarange's demands to implement the Hyderabad Gazette and said Marathas with Kunbi records will be given caste certificates after conducting a proper inquiry.

Jarange read out the committee's draft points to his supporters which said that it has accepted implementation of the Hyderabad Gazette and a GR will be issued immediately.