Lucknow Diary | Now, AI-based solution to help check food fraud

Researchers at the CSIR-Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CSIR-CIMAP) in Lucknow have developed an AI-based solution to address food fraud and adulteration in the natural medicine industry. Led by senior scientist CH Ratnasekhar, the team established a technique to verify the authenticity of botanicals such as turmeric, ashwagandha, and basil. By combining AI with high-resolution mass spectrometry to analyse chemical fingerprints, the approach reports over 98% accuracy in identifying geographical origin, variety, specific plant parts, and detecting adulterated samples.

Silent Diwali in store for NCR districts of state

With Diwali inching closer, the UP government has announced a blanket ban on the manufacturing, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers in the NCR districts of the state — Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Baghpat, Shamli, and Muzaffarnagar. The ban is in compliance with a Supreme Court directive to curb pollution. Violators face up to five-year jail terms and cash fines. Authorities stated that the move was crucial to mitigate the annual spike in air pollution levels during the festive season and safeguard public health. Officials emphasised that strict enforcement and public cooperation would be crucial.