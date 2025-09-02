Lucknow Diary | Now, AI-based solution to help check food fraud

Researchers at the CSIR-Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CSIR-CIMAP) in Lucknow have developed an AI-based solution to address food fraud and adulteration in the natural medicine industry. Led by senior scientist CH Ratnasekhar, the team established a technique to verify the authenticity of botanicals such as turmeric, ashwagandha, and basil. By combining AI with high-resolution mass spectrometry to analyse chemical fingerprints, the approach reports over 98% accuracy in identifying geographical origin, variety, specific plant parts, and detecting adulterated samples.
Silent Diwali in store for NCR districts of state
With Diwali inching closer, the UP government has announced a blanket ban on the manufacturing, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers in the NCR districts of the state — Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Baghpat, Shamli, and Muzaffarnagar. The ban is in compliance with a Supreme Court directive to curb pollution. Violators face up to five-year jail terms and cash fines. Authorities stated that the move was crucial to mitigate the annual spike in air pollution levels during the festive season and safeguard public health. Officials emphasised that strict enforcement and public cooperation would be crucial.
BJP allies flex muscles ahead of 2027 trial
The 2027 Assembly poll is not too far, and the BJP’s allies are flexing muscles to keep the former under pressure. Leaders of the Nishad Party, SBSP, RLD, and Apna Dal (S) gathered in Delhi for the national convention of the Nishad Party, setting the tone for political bargaining. They claimed that they are the PDA within the NDA, representing OBC and Dalit communities. Sharing the stage were Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad, SBSP’s Om Prakash Rajbhar, Apna Dal (S) vice president Ashish Patel, and RLD general secretary Chandan Chauhan. Nishad, Rajbhar, and Patel are also ministers in the Yogi government.
