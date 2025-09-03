Army releases video on Operation Sindoor, calls it exemplar of restraint turning into decisive response

NEW DELHI: The Northern Command of the Indian Army on Wednesday released a video on social media, which included the key highlights from Operation Sindoor.
In its post on X, the Army termed the operations as “an exemplar of restraint turning into decisive response”.
Operation Sindoor was a multi-services (Army, Navy and IAF) operation, as reiterated by India, to destroy the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK), to retaliate against the terrorist attack of 22 April in Pahalgam in which 26 civilians were killed.
As the intent was not to escalate, India agreed to a ceasefire, the government and the army have underlined.
Precision strikes on terror launchpads and the elimination of perpetrators of the Pahalgam massacre underscore our unwavering pursuit of peace in the region,” the Northern Command said on X.
The video brought out that it was India’s sovereign position and no third-party mediation was behind the ceasefire.
US President Donald Trump has been repeatedly claiming that is reportedly that he “stopped the war”.
The video, on the ceasefire, carries the clip from May, of Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, India's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), saying categorically that it was his Pakistani counterpart who “proposed that we cease hostilities”.
The video is a mix of footage said to be transmitted from the drones and missiles used for the attack.
Giving a hint of the Operation Sindoor continuing, the video says, “A new line is drawn: India will not stop until terrorism is wiped out.”
The operation was launched early on May 7, jointly by the IAF and Army, in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.
In response to the Pakistan military's attempt to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10, the Indian forces launched a fierce counter-attack on several Pakistani military installations.
An understanding between India and Pakistan was reached on May 10 to end the conflict.