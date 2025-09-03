Army releases video on Operation Sindoor, calls it exemplar of restraint turning into decisive response

NEW DELHI: The Northern Command of the Indian Army on Wednesday released a video on social media, which included the key highlights from Operation Sindoor.

In its post on X, the Army termed the operations as “an exemplar of restraint turning into decisive response”.

Operation Sindoor was a multi-services (Army, Navy and IAF) operation, as reiterated by India, to destroy the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK), to retaliate against the terrorist attack of 22 April in Pahalgam in which 26 civilians were killed.

As the intent was not to escalate, India agreed to a ceasefire, the government and the army have underlined.

Precision strikes on terror launchpads and the elimination of perpetrators of the Pahalgam massacre underscore our unwavering pursuit of peace in the region,” the Northern Command said on X.

The video brought out that it was India’s sovereign position and no third-party mediation was behind the ceasefire.