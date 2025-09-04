PM Modi to address top military commanders at Combined Commanders’ Conference post Operation Sindoor

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the top commanders of the Army, Navy and Air Force during the Combined Commanders’ Conference (CCC) later this month. This will be the first such high-level gathering of the military’s top brass after Operation Sindoor, which was launched in May.

Sources said, “Prime Minister, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), are scheduled to address the Combined Commanders’ Conference to be held at the headquarters of the Kolkata-based Eastern Command.”

The three-day CCC is planned to be held from 15 September to 17 September.

The Combined Commanders’ Conference happens to be a premier brainstorming event of the military commanders from the three Services. The combined apex-level military leadership of the country reviews the security situation and defence preparedness of the Armed Forces and deliberates on pertinent organisational issues for evolving a joint military vision for the future during the three-day conference.