PM Modi to address top military commanders at Combined Commanders’ Conference post Operation Sindoor

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the top commanders of the Army, Navy and Air Force during the Combined Commanders’ Conference (CCC) later this month. This will be the first such high-level gathering of the military’s top brass after Operation Sindoor, which was launched in May.
Sources said, “Prime Minister, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), are scheduled to address the Combined Commanders’ Conference to be held at the headquarters of the Kolkata-based Eastern Command.”
The three-day CCC is planned to be held from 15 September to 17 September.
The Combined Commanders’ Conference happens to be a premier brainstorming event of the military commanders from the three Services. The combined apex-level military leadership of the country reviews the security situation and defence preparedness of the Armed Forces and deliberates on pertinent organisational issues for evolving a joint military vision for the future during the three-day conference.
It is going to be the largest gathering of the military minds along with the Prime Minister and Defence Minister after Operation Sindoor. The operation was launched on 7 May to retaliate against the killing of 26 civilians in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The joint operation aimed to destroy the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Importantly, the Prime Minister is the Chairman of the apex decision-making body, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), and the Defence Minister, as Chairman, presides over the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC).
The Cabinet Committee on Security is India’s apex body which debates and decides issues having security and defence implications. The committee is headed (chaired) by the Prime Minister, and the Ministers of Defence, External Affairs, Home and Finance are part of it.
As earlier reported by The New Indian Express, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on 3 July granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for 10 capital acquisition proposals aimed at strengthening the offensive and defensive capabilities of the Armed Forces.
Post the Council meeting, the Ministry of Defence said, “These procurements will provide higher mobility, effective air defence, better supply chain management and augment the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces.”
The Defence Acquisition Council serves as the highest decision-making body on defence policy and capital procurement, with its approval of Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) marking the first step in the acquisition process.