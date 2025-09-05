Mumbai police on alert as threat message on WhatsApp claims 14 'terrorists' in city with 400 kg of RDX

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police are on alert after receiving a threat message claiming 14 terrorists had entered the city with 400 kilograms of RDX that had been planted in 34 vehicles, an official said on Friday.

The threat message was received on the Whatsapp helpline of the traffic police on Thursday amid the metropolitan force making security arrangements for Anant Chaturthi, the 10th day of the Ganesh festival, on Saturday, the official said.

"This is the same traffic police WhatsApp helpline on which police had received threat messages in the past, which later turned to be hoaxes.

The Crime Branch has launched an investigation, and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and other agencies have also been informed," the official said.

The sender, who mentioned the name of an organisation called 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi' in the threat message, claimed 14 terrorists had entered the city and planted 400 kg of RDX in 34 vehicles for blasts, he said.

A case was registered at Worli police station against an unidentified person under section 351 (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sub section 2,3 and 4, he said.