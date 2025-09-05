Ukraine: India renews calls for early, peaceful resolution to conflict

NEW DELHI: India has once again underscored its call for an early and peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated New Delhi’s position during high-level phone calls on Thursday.

In a joint phone call with President of the European Council Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Prime Minister Modi emphasised India’s consistent support for dialogue and diplomacy to bring an end to the war in Ukraine.

“PM Modi reiterated India’s consistent support for peaceful resolution of the conflict and early restoration of peace and stability,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement following the call. The three leaders also discussed strengthening the India-EU Strategic Partnership, touching on trade, security, and global stability.