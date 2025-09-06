Army drones detect two new lakes near Telgad after Harsil landslide, heightening flood concerns

DEHRADUN: Two nascent lakes have formed near the mouth of Telgad in Harsil, a sensitive mountainous region of Uttarakhand currently grappling with monsoon-induced natural disasters.

The discovery, made through high-tech drone imagery captured by the Indian Army on Friday, has raised concerns about potential future hazards.

While these newly formed water bodies are not yet significant in size, authorities remain wary of their potential to pose future risks. The thunderous roar of Thursday's landslide had sent shockwaves of panic through Harsil and nearby areas, with a massive influx of debris and boulders significantly choking the flow of the Telgad stream.

Initial attempts by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams to reach the landslide site were thwarted by unfavourable weather conditions. On Friday, as the weather showed slight improvement, the SDRF again attempted a drone reconnaissance, but persistent strong winds prevented their drone from taking flight.