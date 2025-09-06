Army drones detect two new lakes near Telgad after Harsil landslide, heightening flood concerns

DEHRADUN: Two nascent lakes have formed near the mouth of Telgad in Harsil, a sensitive mountainous region of Uttarakhand currently grappling with monsoon-induced natural disasters.
The discovery, made through high-tech drone imagery captured by the Indian Army on Friday, has raised concerns about potential future hazards.
While these newly formed water bodies are not yet significant in size, authorities remain wary of their potential to pose future risks. The thunderous roar of Thursday's landslide had sent shockwaves of panic through Harsil and nearby areas, with a massive influx of debris and boulders significantly choking the flow of the Telgad stream.
Initial attempts by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams to reach the landslide site were thwarted by unfavourable weather conditions. On Friday, as the weather showed slight improvement, the SDRF again attempted a drone reconnaissance, but persistent strong winds prevented their drone from taking flight.
It was then, stepping in due to security concerns, that the Indian Army deployed its advanced high-tech drones, capturing crucial images and videos that clearly depicted the two small lakes at the landslide location.
SDRF Inspector Jagdamba Prasad confirmed the development to this newspaper, stating, "The Army's drone footage clearly shows two lakes near the Telgad landslide site, though they are currently not of significant size." He added that the flow of Telgad remains calm for now.
"SDRF teams are actively trying to reach the location for a comprehensive ground assessment of the situation. We have also requested additional high-tech drone support from the administration for this purpose," Prasad said.
Barely a month ago, on 5 August, the Telgad stream had swelled dramatically, deluging the area with approximately 16 feet of debris. That incident had a devastating impact, leaving around nine army personnel missing and causing extensive damage to a military camp. The body of one missing soldier has since been recovered.
Previously, debris from Telgad had halted the flow of the Bhagirathi River, consequently forming a lake approximately 1 to 1.5 kilometres long. This temporary lake had submerged the Harsil helipad and about 100 metres of the Gangotri Highway. While the Gangotri Highway has since been restored at Dabri and Songad, heavy machinery has been deployed, and clearing operations are ongoing to open the lake formed in the Bhagirathi River.