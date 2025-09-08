Jaishankar calls for fair, transparent trade and resilient supply chains at BRICS summit

NEW DELHI: The world is seeking a stable and predictable environment for trade and economic practices should be fair, transparent and to everyone's benefit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday, against the backdrop of increasing global concerns over Washington's tariff tussle.

In an address at a virtual BRICS summit, the external affairs minister said India strongly believes that the international trading system's foundational principles of non-discriminatory and rules-based norms must be protected and that there is a need to create more resilient and reliable supply chains.

Jaishankar represented Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the summit that saw participation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and several other leaders of the grouping.

It was convened by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to discuss trade disruptions triggered by US' policies on trade and tariff.

The US slapped 50 per cent tariffs on Brazilian exports like in the case of India.

Jaishankar's participation at the summit in place of PM Modi is seen as part of New Delhi's "balancing act" with the Trump administration increasingly getting suspicious about the BRICS.

In his remarks, Jaishankar called for urgent resolution to ongoing conflicts, adding the Global South has experienced a deterioration in its food, energy and fertilizer security. However, the major focus of his speech was on trade.

"The world as a collective is seeking a stable and predictable environment for trade and investment. At the same time, it is imperative that economic practices are fair, transparent and to everyone's benefit," he said.

"When there are multiple disruptions, our objective should be to proof it against such shocks. That means creating more resilient, reliable, redundant and shorter supply chains," he said.

Jaishankar said the world requires "constructive and cooperative" approaches to promote trade that is sustainable.

"Increasing barriers and complicating transactions will not help. Neither would the linking of trade measures to non-trade matters," he said.