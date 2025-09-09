Centre stands with flood-hit people, says PM Modi as he begins visit to Himachal, Punjab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday embarked on a day-long visit to flood-affected regions of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, reaffirming the Centre’s commitment to stand with those impacted by the natural calamity.

Beginning his tour in Himachal Pradesh, the Prime Minister assessed the damage caused by torrential rains and landslides.

He will later conduct an aerial survey of flood-ravaged areas in Punjab.

Officials said PM Modi held high-level discussions with state authorities and chaired a review meeting to evaluate ongoing relief and rescue operations. He also interacted with local residents affected by the floods, as well as personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Aapda Mitra teams.

Before departing from Delhi, PM Modi posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating, “The Government of India stands shoulder to shoulder with those affected in this tragic hour.”