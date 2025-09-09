ED questions BJP worker who filed petition in HC questioning Rahul Gandhi's citizenship

NEW DELHI: A Karnataka BJP worker, who had petitioned the Allahabad High Court claiming that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is a British citizen, deposed before the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday where his statement was recorded, official sources said.

S Vignesh Shishir told reporters before entering the office of the federal probe agency in central Delhi that he has been summoned under section 37 of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) with regard to the said investigation.

Shishir was asked to submit certain documents and "evidence" he had claimed to have been possessing.

He has been asked certain questions and his statement has been recorded under the FEMA, agency sources said.

Under FEMA, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probes complaints related to foreign exchange law violations by individuals and companies.

"I have some concrete evidence, information, documents, records and videos...," Shishir told reporters.

The Congress party declined to comment on the issue.