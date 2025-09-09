India to elect new Vice President today; at least 12 MPs to stay away from voting

NEW DELHI: With two parties—the seven-member Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and four-member Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)—abstaining from the vice-presidential election on Tuesday, the numbers appear to be tilted in favour of the BJP-led alliance in the poll necessitated due to the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar.
The NDA has 425 MPs, while the Opposition has the backing of 324 in the high-stakes poll in which NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan is pitted against INDIA bloc’s Justice (Retd) B Sudershan Reddy.
Both the NDA and the Congress-led Opposition held separate meetings with their respective MPs on the poll eve to sensitise them about the election process and also held mock poll. PM Modi told NDA MPs to vote correctly in the poll without wasting a single vote.
Among parties not part of the NDA or the INDIA bloc, the YSRCP, with 11 members in Parliament, has decided to support the NDA nominee, while the BJD and the BRS have decided to abstain. The present strength of the electoral college is 781 (238 from the Rajya Sabha and 542 from the Lok Sabha; one Lok Sabha and six Rajya Sabha seats are currently vacant). This puts the majority mark at 391.
While one member SAD has decided to boycott the election, three of the seven independents in the Lok Sabha have not revealed their hands. In another development, RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal and Azad Samaj Party MP Chandrashekhar Azad met INDIA nominee Reddy late in the evening, sparking speculation of their support.
Members of the electoral college will cast their votes in the Parliament House between 10 am and 5 pm. Results will be announced late evening.