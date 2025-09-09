India to elect new Vice President today; at least 12 MPs to stay away from voting

NEW DELHI: With two parties—the seven-member Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and four-member Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)—abstaining from the vice-presidential election on Tuesday, the numbers appear to be tilted in favour of the BJP-led alliance in the poll necessitated due to the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The NDA has 425 MPs, while the Opposition has the backing of 324 in the high-stakes poll in which NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan is pitted against INDIA bloc’s Justice (Retd) B Sudershan Reddy.

Both the NDA and the Congress-led Opposition held separate meetings with their respective MPs on the poll eve to sensitise them about the election process and also held mock poll. PM Modi told NDA MPs to vote correctly in the poll without wasting a single vote.