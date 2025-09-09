Kharge, Rahul holds brainstorming session with senior leaders in Delhi over Bihar Assembly polls

PATNA: Congress president Mallikarnjun Kharge and party MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday held a brainstorming session with senior party leaders, including AICC in charge of Bihar, Krishna Allavaru in New Delhi.

Various issues, including seat sharing among allies of the INDIA bloc for the upcoming Bihar assembly election, were discussed.

After the meeting, Allavaru told newspersons that poll-related matters like seat sharing, election campaigning, manifesto and candidates were talked about.

“In the meeting, various activities undertaken by the party in view of the state polls were reviewed,” he remarked.

On the number of seats the party is willing to contest, he said that discussions were underway with the alliance partners, adding that discussions with allies were progressing well in a positive manner.

He said that the issue related to the entry of Pashupati Kumar Paras led to matters related to RLJP and Hemant Soren’s JMM being taken up at the meeting.