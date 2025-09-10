Centre cites data on governors’ assent to bills, SC says focus only on constitutional issues

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that 90 per cent of the bills passed by state assemblies since 1970 have received gubernatorial assent within a month whereas assents were withheld by governors only in 20 instances of the total 17,150 bills.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai, hearing the presidential reference on whether the court could impose timelines for governors and President to deal with bills passed by assemblies, objected to the Centre's move, saying "it will not be fair to other side as they were not allowed to refer to any such data."

The reference of empirical data on functioning of the Constitution by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on behalf of the Centre also faced stiff opposition from senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi saying they were previously barred from producing similar data.

The senior lawyers are representing those against the reference.

Of the 20 instances where assent was withheld, seven bills related to the recent row in Tamil Nadu, Mehta said.

"We did not permit them to show any data. This is not fair to them (those opposing the presidential reference). You had objected when they wanted to refer to their data," the bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar, said stressing it would only focus on constitutional issues.

"In the last 55 years, 90 per cent bills were assented to (by the governors) within one month and assent has been withheld in only 20 cases," the law officer said.

Sibal interjected to suggest such disputes largely arose only post 2014 and said he was not allowed to refer to any such data.

"I have given empirical data on how the Constitution worked," the law officer said.