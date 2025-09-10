PM Modi to conduct aerial survey of Uttarakhand's disaster-hit areas on September 10

DEHRADUN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to conduct an aerial survey of Uttarakhand's disaster-stricken mountainous regions on Thursday, assessing the extensive damage caused by this year's relentless monsoon rains and related calamities.
According to government sources, PM Modi will arrive in Dehradun after attending an event in Varanasi.
He is expected to undertake an aerial survey of the disaster and flood-hit areas around 4:15 pm. Following this, at 5 pm, the Prime Minister will hold a high-level review meeting with state officials at Jolly Grant Airport to discuss the relief and rehabilitation efforts.
On Wednesday afternoon, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Jolly Grant Airport to personally oversee preparations for the Prime Minister's visit, instructing officials to ensure all arrangements are made in a timely and meticulous manner.
CM Dhami highlighted the Prime Minister's deep connection with the state. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special affection for Uttarakhand. This is why, during this difficult time of disaster, the state has continuously received his unwavering support and guidance. His arrival will further strengthen disaster relief efforts in Uttarakhand," Dhami stated.
This year, Uttarakhand has suffered extensive damage due to excessive rainfall and widespread flooding.
There is a strong expectation that the central government will provide a substantial economic package to the state for disaster relief, rescue, reconstruction, and rehabilitation, akin to the assistance offered to Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.
Sources from the State Disaster Management Office indicate a grim toll: since April, 85 people have lost their lives in various natural disasters across Uttarakhand, while 94 are still reported missing.
Additionally, 128 individuals have sustained serious injuries in different incidents.
The Disaster Management Department's data reveals assets worth approximately Rs 1944 crore have been destroyed, including vital roads, schools, power lines, substations, and irrigation canals.
Furthermore, an estimated Rs 3,700 crore is required to secure properties currently at high risk from further damage.
Earlier, an Inter-Ministerial Central Team from the Government of India, which had been assessing the damage in the state, met with Chief Minister Dhami.
The Chief Minister emphasised, "Uttarakhand is an extremely disaster-sensitive state. During the monsoon season, it grapples with severe problems of landslides, floods, and waterlogging due to excessive rainfall."
He urged national-level institutions to collaborate on further developing advanced forecasting systems to minimise damage from landslides.
CM Dhami further stressed that "this year's heavy rainfall has caused extensive damage in various regions, resulting in both loss of life and significant harm to assets."
He highlighted that cloudbursts and landslides in the hilly areas cause permanent land damage, rendering such areas unusable for farming or construction, and called for an effective long-term action plan to address this.
The Central Team, led by Joint Secretary R. Prasanna of the Ministry of Home Affairs, had surveyed damage in districts like Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Nainital.
After meeting the Chief Minister, the team commended the state government's relief operations, including the adequate arrangements for lodging and food in relief camps, the provision of on-site medical facilities, and other basic amenities for the affected, based on feedback received from the victims.