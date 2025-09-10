PM Modi to conduct aerial survey of Uttarakhand's disaster-hit areas on September 10

DEHRADUN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to conduct an aerial survey of Uttarakhand's disaster-stricken mountainous regions on Thursday, assessing the extensive damage caused by this year's relentless monsoon rains and related calamities.

According to government sources, PM Modi will arrive in Dehradun after attending an event in Varanasi.

He is expected to undertake an aerial survey of the disaster and flood-hit areas around 4:15 pm. Following this, at 5 pm, the Prime Minister will hold a high-level review meeting with state officials at Jolly Grant Airport to discuss the relief and rehabilitation efforts.

On Wednesday afternoon, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Jolly Grant Airport to personally oversee preparations for the Prime Minister's visit, instructing officials to ensure all arrangements are made in a timely and meticulous manner.

CM Dhami highlighted the Prime Minister's deep connection with the state. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special affection for Uttarakhand. This is why, during this difficult time of disaster, the state has continuously received his unwavering support and guidance. His arrival will further strengthen disaster relief efforts in Uttarakhand," Dhami stated.

This year, Uttarakhand has suffered extensive damage due to excessive rainfall and widespread flooding.

There is a strong expectation that the central government will provide a substantial economic package to the state for disaster relief, rescue, reconstruction, and rehabilitation, akin to the assistance offered to Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

Sources from the State Disaster Management Office indicate a grim toll: since April, 85 people have lost their lives in various natural disasters across Uttarakhand, while 94 are still reported missing.

Additionally, 128 individuals have sustained serious injuries in different incidents.

The Disaster Management Department's data reveals assets worth approximately Rs 1944 crore have been destroyed, including vital roads, schools, power lines, substations, and irrigation canals.