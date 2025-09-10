Unfortunate that efforts to build relationship with India, PM Modi undone in just months: US Senator

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON: An influential US Senator has called out the Trump administration for “threatening” India over its oil imports from Russia, saying it is “unfortunate” that the relationship built over years with New Delhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been undone in just months.

Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen's comments came amid a major downturn between New Delhi and Washington after US President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent additional duties for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

“I think our foreign policy should always advance America's interests, but President Trump's policies have not delivered. Instead, they've undone six decades of investments that have made the United States respected and influential,” Shaheen, a senator from New Hampshire, said in remarks at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington Tuesday.

When asked if the US should be imposing the similar 50 per cent tariff slapped on India for buying oil from Russia, on China as well, she said “I do.”

“I think the reason the President didn't do that is because when he talked about imposing tariffs on China earlier, China said, ‘Okay, you want to do that. We're going to deny your critical minerals. We're going to deny all these other goods that we provide to the United States that you depend on us’,” she said.

“I think that is part of what's going on… And it's unfortunate, in my mind, that after years of trying to build this relationship with India and with Prime Minister Modi, that it's been undone in just months,” Shaheen, a Democratic Senator, said.