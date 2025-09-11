Kin turns criminal: Nephew plots daring abduction of uncle; lands in police net, Rs 53 lakh loot recovered

AHMEDABAD: In a shocking case of abduction for ransom, a land broker’s nephew, with the help of a gang led by a notorious criminal, abducted his uncle and looted Rs 53 lakh in Ahmedabad city.

The gang fled to Rajasthan after the crime but were tracked down and arrested in a joint police operation by police in Ramol (Ahmedabad dt, Gujarat) and Kota (Rajasthan)

Six men, including the victim’s nephew, were arrested for abducting land broker Ajay Rajput, thrashing him, demanding a Rs 1 crore ransom, and looting his house of cash and jewelry worth Rs 53 lakh.

According to police, the plot was hatched by Ajay Rajput’s nephew Rishi Sengar, who knew his maternal uncle kept a large sum of money and gold at home. Rishi secretly tipped off Sangram Singh Shikarwar, a history-sheeter with a violent past in Vastral, known for crimes like assault, robbery, and even murder.

Together, they devised a plan to kidnap Ajay and extort a huge ransom.

On the day of the crime, the gang swooped in with a rented Innova car, kidnapped Ajay from near Vastral, and drove him to a secluded canal-side location. There, they beat him brutally and threatened to kill him unless his family paid Rs 1 crore. Under duress, they forced him to reveal where the valuables were kept, looting Rs 26 lakh in cash, 25 tolas of gold jewelry worth Rs 25 lakh, and 1.5 kg of silver.

After the heist, the gang abandoned Ajay and fled, initially planning to escape to Uttar Pradesh. But Rishi, the nephew, diverted to Kota, Rajasthan, while the rest moved separately.