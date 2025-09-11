SC refuses urgent listing of PIL seeking cancellation of upcoming India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused urgent listing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking cancellation of the cricket match between India and Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup scheduled to take place on September 14.

The top court's refusal of urgent listing of the case for hearing implies that the plea would fall in due course of time for hearing.

Notably, the arch rivals India and Pakistan will be playing against each other on Sunday, in the league match in the ongoing 17th Edition of the Asia Cup at the UAE (United Arab Emirates).

The PIL -- filed by a group of law students led by Urvashi Jain -- had argued for the top court to cancel the match to be held on September 14. "Allowing the game to proceed in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor was inconsistent with national dignity and public sentiment," the plea alleged.