SC refuses urgent listing of PIL seeking cancellation of upcoming India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused urgent listing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking cancellation of the cricket match between India and Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup scheduled to take place on September 14.
The top court's refusal of urgent listing of the case for hearing implies that the plea would fall in due course of time for hearing.
Notably, the arch rivals India and Pakistan will be playing against each other on Sunday, in the league match in the ongoing 17th Edition of the Asia Cup at the UAE (United Arab Emirates).
The PIL -- filed by a group of law students led by Urvashi Jain -- had argued for the top court to cancel the match to be held on September 14. "Allowing the game to proceed in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor was inconsistent with national dignity and public sentiment," the plea alleged.
During the hearing on Thursday, the matter was mentioned before a Bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi by a lawyer for urgent listing.
After hearing, the top court, questioned the petitioner as to what the urgency was?
"It's a match, let it be. Match is this Sunday, what can be done?," the Bench observed.
The petitioners had urged the top court to immediately intervene and call off the September 14 clash in the UAE, claiming the match would send a wrong message while soldiers continue to make sacrifices at the border.
The PIL also highlighted that cricket matches between India and Pakistan are meant to symbolise harmony and friendship, but playing under the current circumstances would “hurt the sentiments of the families of the victims of terrorism” and prove detrimental to the morale of the armed forces.
"The dignity and security of the nation should take precedence over entertainment," said the plea. The Bench, however, made it clear that the matter did not warrant urgent listing and thereby dismissed the plea of the petitioner.