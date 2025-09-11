Srinagar Diary: PM Modi expected to visit rain-battered UT soon

Modi expected to visit rain-battered UT soon

After his visit to Punjab and Himachal to review the flood situation there, PM Narendra Modi is likely to travel to rain-battered Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of the devastation caused in the union territory by floods, cloudbursts and landslides. According to J&K BJP leaders, the PM would soon be visiting J&K, where he would undertake a one-day visit to J&K, the dates of which are being finalised. He may conduct an aerial survey of Chesoti village in Kishtwar district, where 100 people were killed by flash floods triggered by rains on August 14. The PM is also likely to conduct an aerial survey of Katra, the base camp of Vaishno Devi.

J&K can become premier wedding destination: CM

CM Omar Abdullah has said that J&K has immense potential for destination wedding tourism and shared that efforts are on to tap this potential so that Kashmir can emerge as the country’s destination wedding capital. He made the remark while inaugurating the Hindusthan-2025 Wedding Planners Expo organised by the Indian Chamber of Event Industry (ICEI). Omar also pushed for the slogan ‘Wed in Kashmir’, which he said is more than just a tagline. The CM said it is a movement that will turn Kashmir’s natural beauty into an engine of prosperity, bringing a global spotlight as well as development to this region.

Man gets six months’ jail in cheque bounce case

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Pattan Altaf Ahmed Khan has sentenced a man, Muhammad Yaseen Mir, to six months of imprisonment after convicting him in a 2021 cheque bounce case. The accused had issued a cheque in favour of the complainant for an amount of `5 lakh. However, the cheque was dishonoured, as it could not be encashed at the bank. What followed were long legal proceedings, ending in his conviction and sentencing. Besides being awarded six months’ detention, the accused has also been ordered to pay compensation of `8 lakh to the complainant.

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

