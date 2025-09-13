Lalu hardens stand as Congress seeks more seats

PATNA: The recent Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar revealed an unusual warmth between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav. Their camaraderie raised hopes that the INDIA bloc partners would seal their seat-sharing deal in the state without much dispute. However, the optimism has waned as cracks have emerged among these two chief allies.

The Congress is showing newfound confidence. It is attributed to the large crowds the Yatra attracted. The heartened party is now pressing for 70 assembly seats, the same number it contested in 2020, though it managed to win only 19. The three Lok Sabha seats it won last year have, anyway, boosted its morale. Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram said talks were in the final stage and “an announcement would be made soon”.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad, who has been keeping a low profile due to health issues, has stepped in after Congress’s tough posturing. He has reportedly asked the party to first name its candidates. Sources said RJD is willing to offer 52 seats, but is upset with Congress’s insistence on contesting 20 to 25 seats that fall in RJD’s strongholds. Even Congress’ own sitting MLAs are said to be uneasy with this stance.

RJD leaders are also unhappy that Rahul Gandhi has not yet endorsed Tejashwi Yadav as the alliance’s chief ministerial face, though Tejashwi had openly projected Rahul as a prime ministerial candidate during the Yatra.