PM Modi inaugurates first rail line in Mizoram; indigenous fruits, spices get major marketing boost

NEW DELHI: Mizoram and its adjoining areas are set to receive a major boost for marketing their indigenous fruits and spices with the inauguration of the region’s first rail connectivity on Saturday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Spices such as turmeric, black pepper, and ginger, along with fruits like passion fruit (locally known as Sapthei), pineapples, mandarin oranges, and papayas, will now gain access to wider markets across the country – and internationally – thanks to faster transportation by train.

Mizoram, according to a senior railway official, also cultivates native, and sometimes wild, fruits such as Hatkora, a semi-wild citrus, as well as other varieties like Vuakdup, Tuajtit, and Tawitaw, which are known for their unique preparation and taste.

“Mizoram’s Sapthei fruit, which is highly rich in vitamins, is more in demand across the country after Hatkora – a semi-wild, native citrus variety which carries medicinal and nutritional properties. The train connectivity is a boon for cultivators of these fruits in Mizoram,” remarked a senior railway official, adding that the papaya market from Mizoram will also receive an opportunity, as the state’s papayas remain consistently in high demand.