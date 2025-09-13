PM Modi reaches Kuki-dominated Churachandpur by road amid heavy rain

In his first visit to Manipur since ethnic violence erupted in the state in 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Imphal on Saturday. Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister was received at the Imphal airport by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel.

Modi then headed to Churachandpur, a stronghold of Kuki community, and one of the worst-affected areas in the violence that claimed at least 260 lives and left thousands displaced, by road. Owing to heavy rainfall, Modi chose to travel to Churachandpur by road from Imphal instead of flying there directly from Mizoram.

Both state and central forces' personnel were deployed in large numbers in and around the nearly 237-acre Kangla Fort in Imphal and the Peace Ground in Churachandpur, the venues of the PM's rallies, PTI quoted the officials as saying.

Heavy rain has lashed the state since Friday night, resulting in ankle-deep water in parts of the Kangla Fort.

Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore in the state during the visit.

Violence had erupted in Manipur after a high court order suggested granting scheduled tribe status to Meiteis.