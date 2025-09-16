India needs to be prepared for wars lasting even for five years: Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday exhorted the armed forces to go beyond the traditional concepts of war and remain alert and ready for wars which are “so sudden and unpredictable that it is extremely difficult to foretell the duration.”

The Defence Minister also said that India should be prepared to deal with invisible challenges emanating from unconventional threats such as information, ideological, ecological and biological warfare.

Addressing the Combined Commanders’ Conference 2025 in Kolkata, he asserted that the nature of warfare is continuously evolving, and recent global conflicts have underlined the relevance of a “technology-friendly” military.

“Wars of today are so sudden and unpredictable that it is extremely difficult to foretell its duration. It can be two months, a year, or even five years. We need to be prepared. We need to ensure that our surge capacity remains sufficient,” he added.

Addressing the commanders of the Army, Air Force and Navy, the Defence Minister emphasised the need for constant assessment of the changes taking place across the globe, and their impact on the security system of the country, in view of the turbulent global order, regional instability and the emerging security landscape.