India needs to be prepared for wars lasting even for five years: Rajnath Singh
NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday exhorted the armed forces to go beyond the traditional concepts of war and remain alert and ready for wars which are “so sudden and unpredictable that it is extremely difficult to foretell the duration.”
The Defence Minister also said that India should be prepared to deal with invisible challenges emanating from unconventional threats such as information, ideological, ecological and biological warfare.
Addressing the Combined Commanders’ Conference 2025 in Kolkata, he asserted that the nature of warfare is continuously evolving, and recent global conflicts have underlined the relevance of a “technology-friendly” military.
“Wars of today are so sudden and unpredictable that it is extremely difficult to foretell its duration. It can be two months, a year, or even five years. We need to be prepared. We need to ensure that our surge capacity remains sufficient,” he added.
Addressing the commanders of the Army, Air Force and Navy, the Defence Minister emphasised the need for constant assessment of the changes taking place across the globe, and their impact on the security system of the country, in view of the turbulent global order, regional instability and the emerging security landscape.
Talking about the Sudarshan Chakra, he said that a committee has been formed to examine the project and prepare a “realistic action plan”. He suggested devising a medium-term plan for the next five years and a long-term plan for the next ten years to bring the vision to fruition.
Under the Sudarshan Chakra plan, as The New Indian Express earlier reported, the aim is to develop a system to protect India’s strategic, civilian, and nationally important sites. It will act both as a shield as well as a sword.
He further added, “It will be India’s own Iron Dome (Israel’s missile shield) or Golden Dome.”
The Defence Minister underscored the importance of jointness and synergy among the armed forces as well as with other agencies, in line with the whole of nation approach, terming it as “essential” to deal with future challenges. He mentioned the creation of Tri-Service Logistics Nodes and Tri-Service Logistic Management Application to promote integration and jointness in the defence sector, while also highlighting the attention being paid to greater civil-military fusion.
“Operation Sindoor has demonstrated that strength, strategy and self-reliance are the three pillars that will give India the power it needs in the 21st century. Today, we have the capability to face any challenge with the help of indigenous platforms and systems coupled with the indomitable courage of our soldiers. This is the real strength of Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” said Rajnath Singh, commending the armed forces for their “outstanding performance” and “exemplary professionalism” in the planning and execution of the operation.
Reiterating the government’s commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the Defence Minister stated that self-reliance is not a slogan, but a necessity, which is key to strategic autonomy. He emphasised that defence indigenisation under self-reliance is fueling economic growth, generating employment, and enhancing the capacity of shipyards, aerospace clusters and defence corridors. This is the multiplier effect of 'atma nirbharta' (self-reliance) in defence, he said.
Rajnath Singh also spoke about his approval for the Defence Procurement Manual 2025 which aims to streamline the procurement process. He added that the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 is being revised and the objective is to simplify the processes, reduce delays, and provide operational strength to the forces quickly.
CDS General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Ex-servicemen Welfare) Dr Niten Chandra, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat, Financial Advisor (Defence Services) Dr Mayank Sharma and other senior officers were present during the meeting.