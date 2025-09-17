Centre mandates medical colleges to enhance rabies management, vaccine availability

NEW DELHI: As rabies remains a major public health concern in India, primarily transmitted to humans through dog bites, the Centre has directed all 780 medical colleges and institutions to play a pivotal role in ensuring timely case management, surveillance, training, and community awareness.

In an advisory on rabies management issued on 16 September, the National Medical Commission (NMC) stated that rabies is “100% fatal, but also almost 100% preventable with timely administration of post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) immediately after an animal bite.”

The medical colleges, which are usually affiliated with hospitals, have also been instructed to ensure the sustained availability of Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV) and Anti-Rabies Serum (ARS) for timely and effective management of animal bite victims.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), India is endemic for rabies and accounts for approximately 36% of the world’s human rabies deaths transmitted by dogs.

India has reported 22 lakh dog bite cases and over 5 lakh cases of bites from other animals, including monkeys, in 2024 across the country. This has allegedly led to the deaths of a total of 48 people, as per data shared by the Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Dairying in February this year in Parliament.

The NMC has asked all medical colleges to undertake periodic training of medical staff so that Junior Residents, Senior Residents and students are equipped to handle animal bite and dog bite management and rabies PEP as per the latest national guidelines.