Centre mandates medical colleges to enhance rabies management, vaccine availability

NEW DELHI: As rabies remains a major public health concern in India, primarily transmitted to humans through dog bites, the Centre has directed all 780 medical colleges and institutions to play a pivotal role in ensuring timely case management, surveillance, training, and community awareness.
In an advisory on rabies management issued on 16 September, the National Medical Commission (NMC) stated that rabies is “100% fatal, but also almost 100% preventable with timely administration of post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) immediately after an animal bite.”
The medical colleges, which are usually affiliated with hospitals, have also been instructed to ensure the sustained availability of Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV) and Anti-Rabies Serum (ARS) for timely and effective management of animal bite victims.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), India is endemic for rabies and accounts for approximately 36% of the world’s human rabies deaths transmitted by dogs.
India has reported 22 lakh dog bite cases and over 5 lakh cases of bites from other animals, including monkeys, in 2024 across the country. This has allegedly led to the deaths of a total of 48 people, as per data shared by the Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Dairying in February this year in Parliament.
The NMC has asked all medical colleges to undertake periodic training of medical staff so that Junior Residents, Senior Residents and students are equipped to handle animal bite and dog bite management and rabies PEP as per the latest national guidelines.
The NMC advisory to medical colleges followed an August 28 letter from V. Hekali Zhimomi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In her letter, she had requested the NMC to issue an advisory to all medical colleges, both private and government, to undertake these activities.
Medical colleges have also been directed to maintain a dedicated Animal Bite Exposure (ABE) register, which should be updated regularly with details of all animal bite cases managed by the institution.
They have further been instructed that all animal bite and dog bite cases and suspected human rabies cases must be notified to the respective State Nodal Officer-NRCP of the State Health Department.
The data should also be uploaded on the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).
“Medical Colleges and their associated hospitals/peripheral centres should actively promote rabies awareness by displaying IEC materials and videos in OPDs, emergency areas, and waiting halls,” the advisory stated.
India has rolled out a National Action Plan for Dog Mediated Rabies Elimination from India by 2030 (NAPRE), which was conceptualised and jointly launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying on 28 September 2021.