India chooses path of hard power when negotiations fail: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: Reiterating that Operation Sindoor against Pakistan is only on hold, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday pointed out that while India believes in dialogue, it can use hard power if the need arises. He also underlined that there was no space for third party intervention.

"Operation Sindoor is only on hold and will resume in full force in case another terrorist activity is orchestrated from across the border," he said according to a Ministry of Defence statement. Rajnath was in Hyderabad to participate in the Hyderabad Liberation Day (Operation Polo) event.

He asserted that while the strong and resolute 'new India' believes in dialogue, it knows how to give a befitting reply to those who fail to understand the language of peace and goodwill.

"Operation Sindoor, the 2016 surgical strike and the 2019 Balakot air strike are proof that India's patience is its strength not weakness, and we choose the path of hard power when negotiations fail to yield any solution," he said.

The three operations were aimed at destroying terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The Defence Minister pointed out that while terrorists killed innocent citizens in Pahalgam based on their dharma, the Indian Armed Forces killed terrorists and destroyed their hideouts in Pakistan & PoK during Operation Sindoor based on their karma.

Rajnath credited the valour and dedication of the armed forces for the successful execution.