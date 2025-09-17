India chooses path of hard power when negotiations fail: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: Reiterating that Operation Sindoor against Pakistan is only on hold, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday pointed out that while India believes in dialogue, it can use hard power if the need arises. He also underlined that there was no space for third party intervention.
"Operation Sindoor is only on hold and will resume in full force in case another terrorist activity is orchestrated from across the border," he said according to a Ministry of Defence statement. Rajnath was in Hyderabad to participate in the Hyderabad Liberation Day (Operation Polo) event.
He asserted that while the strong and resolute 'new India' believes in dialogue, it knows how to give a befitting reply to those who fail to understand the language of peace and goodwill.
"Operation Sindoor, the 2016 surgical strike and the 2019 Balakot air strike are proof that India's patience is its strength not weakness, and we choose the path of hard power when negotiations fail to yield any solution," he said.
The three operations were aimed at destroying terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
The Defence Minister pointed out that while terrorists killed innocent citizens in Pahalgam based on their dharma, the Indian Armed Forces killed terrorists and destroyed their hideouts in Pakistan & PoK during Operation Sindoor based on their karma.
Rajnath credited the valour and dedication of the armed forces for the successful execution.
He emphasised that India rejected third party intervention over the ceasefire during Operation Sindoor, stating that no third party can interfere in India's internal matters.
Rajnath also hailed the role of Sardar Vallabbhai Patel as the 'Iron Man' for uniting North and South India. Pointing out that the Hyderabad Liberation Day and PM Modi's birthday fall on 17 September, he said, "Just like Sardar Patel, our Prime Minister is working to strengthen India culturally, socially, spiritually and economically."
He added, "Today, India does not take dictation from anyone; it writes its own script."
Rajnath commended the courage of those who participated in Operation Polo, stating that it was not merely a military operation; it was Sardar Patel's decisive blow that shattered the Razakars' conspiracy and brought Hyderabad back to India.
He termed the success of Operation Polo and the merger of Hyderabad with India as a glorious chapter which demonstrated to the world that India has always been both capable and powerful in protecting its unity.
"Just as the Razakars' conspiracy collapsed in 1948, Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and its agents have failed today. India has again given a befitting reply with Operation Sindoor. We have again proved that our unity and cultural diversity are our greatest strength," added Defence Minister.
As part of the event, Rajnath also visited the Hyderabad Liberation Day Photo Exhibition organised by Central Bureau of Communication, Hyderabad. Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister For Coal & Mines G Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar were among the dignitaries who attended the event.