PM Modi pitches for swadeshi goods on occasion of his birthday, hails Army's bravery during Op Sindoor

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi turning 75 today, he addressed a large gathering in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. He appealed to 140 crore Indians to purchase swadeshi goods this festive season.

"We must remember the mantra of Swadeshi and incorporate it into our lives. Whatever you buy, it should be made in our country and should bear the sweat of one Indian or another. It should carry the fragrance of the soil of my India," PM Modi said.

He also praised the bravery of Indian soldiers during Operation Sindoor. "Our brave soldiers brought Pakistan to its knees in the blink of an eye", he asserted.