PM Modi pitches for swadeshi goods on occasion of his birthday, hails Army's bravery during Op Sindoor
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi turning 75 today, he addressed a large gathering in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. He appealed to 140 crore Indians to purchase swadeshi goods this festive season.
"We must remember the mantra of Swadeshi and incorporate it into our lives. Whatever you buy, it should be made in our country and should bear the sweat of one Indian or another. It should carry the fragrance of the soil of my India," PM Modi said.
He also praised the bravery of Indian soldiers during Operation Sindoor. "Our brave soldiers brought Pakistan to its knees in the blink of an eye", he asserted.
"The security of Mother India is the nation's highest priority. Terrorists who came from Pakistan attempted to tarnish the dignity of our daughters and sisters. Responding through Operation Sindoor, we destroyed the terror launch pads," he also said.
He recalled the iron will of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on September 17, 1948, when the Indian army liberated Hyderabad from oppression, protecting the rights of its people, and reinstating India's pride.
"We have now begun to observe this day as Hyderabad Liberation Day. Today, a grand celebration is being held in Hyderabad to commemorate the occasion," he said.
PM Modi also launched the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' and the 8th 'Rashtriya Poshan Maah' campaigns, aimed at improving women's health services and promoting nutrition.
Before addressing the gathering, he laid the foundation stone for the Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.