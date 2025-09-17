Rajnath Singh to inaugurate conference on future of defence land management, cantonment administration

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate 'MANTHAN 2025', a two-day national conference organised by the Directorate General of Defence Estates on Thursday. The central theme for the conference is 'Strategic Roadmap to Viksit Bharat @2047'.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) in a statement said, "The conference will focus on the evolving role of the Defence Estates Department in re-imagining defence land management, leveraging advanced digital tools & technologies and strengthening governance frameworks & sustainability."

Over the course of two days, the conference will witness a series of insightful sessions and lectures by senior government functionaries and domain experts on topics critical to the future of land management in the defence sector.

The inaugural session will feature a special presentation highlighting the outstanding initiatives and achievements of the Defence Estates Department over the past year in the domain of defence land governance and a strategic roadmap to Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

Day 2 will include sessions by Secretary, Department of Land Resources Manoj Joshi, Attorney General for India R Venkataramani, Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General of India Subir Malik among other prominent thought leaders and experts.

This conference, as per the MoD, marks a significant step in aligning defence land management with the vision of the Prime Minister for a developed, digitally empowered, and future-ready Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The Defence Estates Department, which manages approximately 18 lakh acres of defence land across the country, plays a pivotal role in land governance, policy formulation, and sustainable land use for defence infrastructure.