Youth allegedly kidnapped by Maoists on suspicion of being police informer in MP’s Balaghat

BHOPAL: A youth is suspected to have been kidnapped by the Maoist cadres on the suspicion of being a police informer in the Maoist-affected Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh. Police have not ruled out the possibility that the youth may have been killed.

Identified as Devendra ‘Dhatu,’ the young man, who lived on the outskirts of Chauriya village under the Lanji police station area, disappeared on Tuesday evening.

Two handwritten pamphlets, written in red ink and bearing the name of the Malajkhand Area Committee of the CPI (Maoist), were found at the scene. The pamphlets warned that Devendra would be punished with death for allegedly informing the police about Maoist hideouts and supplying milk and other dairy products to the local police outpost.

While police launched a search operation for Devendra, villagers reported spotting a body in nearby forests on Wednesday. Teams have been sent to the area to investigate.

A senior police officer at the Madhya Pradesh state police headquarters in Bhopal said that although the pamphlets bear the name of the Malajkhand Area Committee, the act could have been carried out by either the Malajkhand or Darre Khasa Area Committees of the CPI (Maoist), as both are active in the dense forest region.