Uttarakhand cloudburst: Five missing after landslide demolishes houses in Chamoli

The landslide in Chamoli’s Nandanagar demolished half a dozen houses, leaving five missing and two rescued, while floods in the Mokh river destroyed six more houses.
At least five people were reported missing early on Thursday after a landslide triggered by a clouldburst demolished their houses in the disaster-hit Nandanagar in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

The landslide debris destroyed half a dozen houses in Kuntri ward of Nagar Panchayat Nandanagar, the district disaster management centre said.

Seven people were inside the houses at the time of the landslide, two of whom were rescued alive, while five are still missing, it said.

SDRF and NDRF teams along with a medical team and three ambulances have been rushed to the spot, it said.

A flood in Mokh river has also destroyed six houses in Dhurma village in Nandanagar area.

Land subsidence hit parts of Nandanagar in August with cracks appearing on the walls of houses.

People living in them had to be shifted to safe locations.

Chamoli
Uttarakhand Rains
Uttarakhand landslides
Uttarakhand cloudburst

