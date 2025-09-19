Kurmi community’s 'Rail Roka-Dahar Chheka' protest demanding ST status from September 20

RANCHI: The Kurmi community, which comes under the OBC category, has announced an indefinite "Rail Roka-Dahar Chheka" (rail and road blockade) starting September 20. The protest is to demand Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the community. Rail traffic may be disrupted not only in Jharkhand, but also in parts of West Bengal and Odisha.

Preparations are being made by the Kurmi community to stop trains at various stations. The protest is organized under the banner of the Adivasi Kurmi community and has the support of the entire Kurmi Committee and some political parties like the AJSU.

The Ranchi Railway Division has stated it is fully prepared to deal with any emergency. RPF Commandant Pawan Kumar informed that a meeting was held with the district administration regarding the protest. “It has been decided that additional forces will be deployed at all major stations. Section 144 will also remain in effect. Anyone attempting to disrupt rail operations will be immediately arrested,” said the RPF Commandant.

He added that while RPF personnel are on alert at all stations, they will be keeping a close watch on Muri, Tatisilwai, and Ramgarh stations.