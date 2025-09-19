Kurmi community’s 'Rail Roka-Dahar Chheka' protest demanding ST status from September 20

RANCHI: The Kurmi community, which comes under the OBC category, has announced an indefinite "Rail Roka-Dahar Chheka" (rail and road blockade) starting September 20. The protest is to demand Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the community. Rail traffic may be disrupted not only in Jharkhand, but also in parts of West Bengal and Odisha.
Preparations are being made by the Kurmi community to stop trains at various stations. The protest is organized under the banner of the Adivasi Kurmi community and has the support of the entire Kurmi Committee and some political parties like the AJSU.
The Ranchi Railway Division has stated it is fully prepared to deal with any emergency. RPF Commandant Pawan Kumar informed that a meeting was held with the district administration regarding the protest. “It has been decided that additional forces will be deployed at all major stations. Section 144 will also remain in effect. Anyone attempting to disrupt rail operations will be immediately arrested,” said the RPF Commandant.
He added that while RPF personnel are on alert at all stations, they will be keeping a close watch on Muri, Tatisilwai, and Ramgarh stations.
The Railways has held frequent high-level meetings regarding the planned protest. Divisional control rooms have been placed on alert, and real-time monitoring has been set up to ensure an immediate response to any situation.
According to Pawan Kumar, all station masters in the division have been instructed to remain alert. Any untoward incident will be immediately reported to headquarters, and a rapid response force will be dispatched to the scene.
Meanwhile, the Ranchi Railway Division informed that no decision has been taken to cancel or divert any trains at this time. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr DCM) Shuchi Singh stated that the situation is being continuously monitored. “Any decision regarding operation of trains will be taken only if necessary,” said the senior DCM.
Notably, as many as forty railway stations in Jharkhand have been identified for the protest. Major stations include Muri, Tatisilwai, Mesra, Rai, Khalari, Barkakana, Gola, Jageshwar Bihar, Charhi, Chandrapura, Pradhankhanta, Parasnath, Hesalung, Chakradharpur, Sonuva, Chakulia, Godda, and Jamtara.
Chhotelal Mahto, a senior central vice president of the Kurmi community, claimed that the Kurmi community was included in the ST list in the 1931 census, but in the new list prepared in 1950, the names of other tribes remained while only the name of the Kurmi community was removed. “There is no basis for why our name was removed. This was a mistake and it should now be rectified,” he said.