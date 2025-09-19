Rahul Gandhi's vote theft charges 'baseless', says Shinde

THANE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde has dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's fresh allegations of irregularities in the voters' list as "completely baseless" and challenged him to submit a formal affidavit to the Election Commission (EC).

Gandhi on Thursday accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of protecting those who "destroyed democracy" and cited data from a Karnataka assembly constituency to claim that votes of Congress supporters were being systematically deleted ahead of elections.

The Election Commission, however, had dubbed the allegations "incorrect and baseless" and said, "No deletion of any vote can be done online by any member of the public, as misconceived by Gandhi."

His claims have triggered a war of words between the ruling and Opposition parties, with the latter demanding Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' resignation.

Talking to reporters here late on Thursday night, Shinde asserted that the election process in Maharashtra, as well as in Karnataka, Telangana, and Punjab, had been entirely transparent.

The Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition's allegations of voter manipulation were unfounded, he said, pointing out that Congress had won in the Aland constituency in Karnataka under the same election system that Gandhi now questioned.

"How can one accuse of vote theft in a constituency where the Congress party itself has emerged victorious?" Shinde asked.

"If Rahul Gandhi has doubts about the election process, he should submit an affidavit to the Election Commission and follow proper legal procedures. Only then should he make such grave allegations," he said.