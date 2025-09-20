Chhattisgarh Cancer Conclave equips young surgeons with advanced head, neck cancer techniques

RAIPUR: The annual Chhattisgarh Cancer Conclave held at the Balco Medical Centre (BMC) in Nava Raipur featured live surgical demonstrations of complex head and neck cancers, with participation from national and international cancer experts engaging to enhance the participants’ knowledge and technical understanding.
The three-day conclave aims to bring new directions to cancer treatment in Central India.
The workshop was led by renowned cancer specialists Dr Anil D'Cruz, Director of Oncology, Apollo Hospitals (Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai), and Dr Gauri Pantvaidya, Professor and Head, Department of Head and Neck Oncosurgery, Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai.
Cancer surgeons from leading cancer institutions across the country enriched the sessions and provided participants with insights into complex surgical decisions.
Discussing the rising incidence of head and neck cancer, Dr Anil D'Cruz said that cancer incidence, especially thyroid cancer, has tripled over the past three decades.
“This is primarily a surgically curable cancer, and with proper treatment, 99 per cent of patients can recover completely. However, if this surgery is not performed by trained surgeons, it can have serious adverse effects on patients’ voice, calcium balance, parathyroid function, and long-term management. So, surgeons should have experience performing at least 50–60 such surgeries each year,” he said.
Dr D'Cruz added that the BMC Conclave provided young surgeons with the opportunity to learn and demonstrate these techniques.
The state Health Minister, Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, who inaugurated the conclave, hailed the BMC Cancer Conclave as a way forward towards achieving the vision of the Chhattisgarh Government of connecting global experience with local health needs. The conclave is hosting educators, oncologists, researchers, and practitioners from seven countries and across India.
Dr Bhavana Sirohi, Medical Director of BMC, said that standardisation of cancer care is crucial. “Patients in this region should receive the same quality treatment as those in metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, or Chennai. Through various initiatives and collaborations, we are training young local surgeons,” she said.
Over 150 surgeons and physicians from across the country participated in the live surgical demonstration. The experts shared insights on the latest treatment methods.