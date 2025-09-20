Chhattisgarh Cancer Conclave equips young surgeons with advanced head, neck cancer techniques

RAIPUR: The annual Chhattisgarh Cancer Conclave held at the Balco Medical Centre (BMC) in Nava Raipur featured live surgical demonstrations of complex head and neck cancers, with participation from national and international cancer experts engaging to enhance the participants’ knowledge and technical understanding.

The three-day conclave aims to bring new directions to cancer treatment in Central India.

The workshop was led by renowned cancer specialists Dr Anil D'Cruz, Director of Oncology, Apollo Hospitals (Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai), and Dr Gauri Pantvaidya, Professor and Head, Department of Head and Neck Oncosurgery, Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai.

Cancer surgeons from leading cancer institutions across the country enriched the sessions and provided participants with insights into complex surgical decisions.

Discussing the rising incidence of head and neck cancer, Dr Anil D'Cruz said that cancer incidence, especially thyroid cancer, has tripled over the past three decades.