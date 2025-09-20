Priest accused of sexual harassment dies by suicide inside temple in Mumbai suburb

MUMBAI: A 52-year-old priest died by suicide inside a temple in a Mumbai suburb, hours after he was accused of seeking sexual favours from a young woman, a police official said on Saturday.

The body of the priest was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the temple in the Kandivali area, he said.

According to the official, a 19-year-old woman and her father visited the Kandivali police station around 2 am, alleging that the priest had called her up at 10.30 pm on Friday and asked for sexual favours.

The police told the woman and her father to come in the morning to do the paperwork, but they began looking for the priest. However, he could not be traced, the official said.

The police later learnt about the priest ending his life inside the temple located at Laljipada Ganesh Nagar in the western suburb.

No suicide note has been recovered, the police official said.

An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered, and a probe is underway, he added.