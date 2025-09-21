Mild earthquake jolt Gujarat’s Kutch district; tremors felt in Meghalaya

Two mild tremors were recorded in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Sunday, with no reports of injuries or damage to property, officials said.

According to the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR), the first tremor measured 2.6 magnitude and was recorded at 6:41 am, with its epicentre 24 km East-Southeast of Dholavira.

Later, a stronger tremor of 3.1 magnitude struck the district at 12:41 pm, with the epicentre located 12 km North-Northeast of Bhachau, the ISR reported.

A district disaster management official confirmed that no casualties or structural damage had been reported following the seismic activity.

Kutch lies in a “very high risk” seismic zone, with minor quakes frequently occurring in the region. The area has a history of severe seismic events, the most devastating being the 2001 Bhuj earthquake, which claimed nearly 13,800 lives, injured over 1.67 lakh people, and caused widespread destruction across towns and villages.