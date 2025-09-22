Chirag Paswan insists on respectable seat share for LJP (RV) in Bihar Assembly polls

PATNA: Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Monday asserted that his party would not accept anything less than a respectable number of seats in the seat-sharing arrangement among NDA constituents for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.
The assembly polls in the state are scheduled for October-November.
Speaking to the media in Patna, Chirag said that seat-sharing discussions would take place during the auspicious period of Navratri, expressing confidence that an amicable formula would be finalised.
He stated that he was hopeful of securing a respectable number of seats as his party would not compromise on this issue. “We will not compromise on the respectable number of seats allocated to our party,” he emphasised.
Commenting on the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in the state capital, the union minister remarked that Congress had “remembered Patna,” adding that he was not fully aware when the last CWC meeting in Bihar had taken place. “This is pressure politics and nothing else,” he told reporters.
Chirag said that all senior leaders authorised to take decisions would participate in the CWC meeting, describing it as part of pressure politics, with Congress and RJD vying to establish supremacy over each other. He added that it was this political tussle that prompted RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav to announce contesting all 243 assembly seats at an event in Muzaffarpur.
“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi completed his Voter Adhikar Yatra alongside Tejashwi but never once mentioned that the RJD leader would be the CM face of the INDIA bloc in Bihar elections,” he observed.
He accused Congress and its ally RJD of lacking the courage to contest the polls on their own strength, contrasting this with his own boldness in contesting the previous assembly elections without any alliance.
LJP (RV) is staking a claim to 40 seats, with Chirag announcing he would contest the Bihar polls from a general seat rather than a reserved one. The party is primarily focusing on the Shahabad region, where the NDA performed poorly in the last assembly elections.
Meanwhile, the BJP, a key NDA ally, is expected to hold a meeting in the coming days to finalise its list of candidates for the elections. Sources claim several sitting MLAs may be dropped.
Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah last week at a posh hotel during Shah’s visit to the state. Sources revealed the two leaders discussed the seat-sharing arrangement within the NDA.