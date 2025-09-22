Chirag Paswan insists on respectable seat share for LJP (RV) in Bihar Assembly polls

PATNA: Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Monday asserted that his party would not accept anything less than a respectable number of seats in the seat-sharing arrangement among NDA constituents for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

The assembly polls in the state are scheduled for October-November.

Speaking to the media in Patna, Chirag said that seat-sharing discussions would take place during the auspicious period of Navratri, expressing confidence that an amicable formula would be finalised.

He stated that he was hopeful of securing a respectable number of seats as his party would not compromise on this issue. “We will not compromise on the respectable number of seats allocated to our party,” he emphasised.

Commenting on the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in the state capital, the union minister remarked that Congress had “remembered Patna,” adding that he was not fully aware when the last CWC meeting in Bihar had taken place. “This is pressure politics and nothing else,” he told reporters.