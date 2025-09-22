OBC activist's car set on fire in Maharashtra's Jalna

JALNA: Amid the quota row, an unidentified person set ablaze the car of an OBC activist in Maharashtra's Jalna city, police said on Monday.

The CCTV footage showed a person pouring an inflammable liquid from a bottle onto OBC activist Navnath Waghmare's parked car and then setting it on fire at around 10 pm on Sunday in Neelam Nagar area.

The upper portion of the vehicle was damaged before locals rushed to the spot and helped douse the flames.

Later, speaking to media persons, Waghmare alleged the act was carried out by supporters of Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange, who is a resident of Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district.

Waghmare lodged a complaint to the Kadim Jalna police station.

The police have registered a case against an unidentified person and are examining the CCTV footage for the investigation, an official said.

Notably, Waghmare and other OBC activists have been opposing reservations to the Maratha community members under the Other Backward Classes category.

"My car was deliberately set on fire. The residents helped save it before the blaze spread. I will not be intimidated. We follow the Constitution and do not resort to such acts. What if OBC activists had burnt Jarange's car?" Waghmare said.

He alleged the role of Jarange's supporters in the incident and demanded that the police act against them.

Jalna district has become a flashpoint in the ongoing tussle over reservations among Maratha, OBC, Dhangar and Banjara communities.

The OBC activists here have strongly opposed the implementation of the Hyderabad Gazette's decision to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas in the Marathwada region, thereby making them eligible for OBC quota benefits.

They have argued that extending OBC status to Marathas will reduce opportunities for the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and the existing Other Backward Classes.