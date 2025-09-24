CWC resolution calls SIR 'greatest threat' to democracy, lauds Rahul Gandhi for 'vote chori' expose

PATNA: The Congress on Wednesday said the "conspiracy" of the special intensive revision is the "greatest threat" to our democracy and is yet another "dirty trick" from the BJP's toolkit to manipulate electoral rolls and cling on to power.

The assertions were made in two resolutions -- one political and the other an appeal to voters of Bihar -- that were passed by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting here that was chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, treasurer Ajay Maken, general secretaries KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh and Sachin Pilot, and Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar, among others.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting at Sadaqat Ashram, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in the next one month, Gandhi will come out with more revelations on "vote chori" which would be akin to "hydrogen bomb", "mini hydrogen bomb" and "plutonium bomb".

Ramesh also asserted that countdown for the NDA government has begun and a Mahagathbandhan government will come to power in Bihar in two months' time.

"'Vote chori' and irregularities in our electoral rolls have shaken public belief in the very foundations of our democracy. The CWC resolved to salute Rahul Gandhi for boldly exposing the shameless 'vote chori' and bravely fighting these brazen attempts to subvert democracy," the political resolution passed by the CWC read.

"This exposes the systematic and deliberate conspiracy used to manufacture an elected majority for the BJP. A government built on stolen mandates and rigged voter lists has no moral or political legitimacy," it said.