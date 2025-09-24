Ladakh statehood protests: Youth set fire to BJP office, police van in Leh; Sonam Wangchuk calls off strike

The Ladakh Apex Body (LAB) youth wing called for the protest after two of the 15 people, who were on a 35-day hunger strike since September 10, were shifted to a hospital after their condition deteriorated on Tuesday evening.

The hunger strike led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was also part of the ongoing agitation in the region.

Reacting to today's violence, Wangchuk appealed to people to maintain peace and follow the non-violent means of protest. He termed the protest by the youth as an outburst of their emotions after being denied jobs and democratic rights.

"I request the youth of Ladakh to stop the violence forthwith as it only causes harm to our cause and further deteriorates the situation. We do not want instability in Ladakh and the country," Wangchuk told his supporters who had gathered in large numbers at the venue of the strike.

As the clashes intensified, Wanchuk also put out a video message on his X handle appealing to the youth to remain peaceful and stop violence.

He appealed to the central government to prepone the dialogue date with the Ladakh leaders from October 6 to the end of this month.

Meanwhile, the Kargil Democratic Alliance today called for a shutdown in Kargil district tomorrow to demand the grant of statehood and 6th Schedule status to Ladakh and the preponement of the talks date fixed by the MHA.

"Our strike will also extend support to Wangchuk and others, who have been on hunger strike in Leh for last 15 days," said KDA co-convenor Asgar Karbalai.

He said the talks should entirely focus on their demand for the 6th Schedule and statehood to Ladakh.

A fresh round of talks is scheduled between the Centre and Ladakh representatives, comprising members of Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on October 6.

The two bodies have been been jointly spearheading an agitation over the past four years in support of their demands and have held several rounds of talks with the government in the past.

Meanwhile, the four-day annual Ladakh festival was cancelled on the last day on Wednesday amid the massive protests.

"The administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh has announced cancellation of the last day and closing ceremony of the ongoing Ladakh Festival due to unavoidable circumstances. The administration deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to all stakeholders including local artists, cultural troupes, tourists, and the people of Ladakh who were eagerly looking forward to the event," the Department of Information and Public Relations said in a statement.