Ladakh statehood protests: Youth torch vehicle outside BJP office, clash with police in Leh

Two persons, including a woman, fell ill and have been hospitalised during the ongoing hunger strike for the grant of the 6th Schedule and statehood to the Ladakh Union Territory.

Following this, hundreds of youth took to the roads today in Leh, chanting slogans, "Don't snatch out rights", and clashed with police personnel and torched a security vehicle outside the BJP office, prompting security forces to fire teargas shells and resort to baton charge.

The charged youth pelted stones at the policemen, who were deployed in strength in the area. The youth also pelted stones at government offices and police vehicles.

The 35-day hunger strike is being staged by climate activist Wangchuk and his supporters to demand the grant of the 6th Schedule and statehood to Ladakh UT to safeguard land and jobs of the locals.