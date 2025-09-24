Ladakh statehood protests: Youth torch vehicle outside BJP office, clash with police in Leh

Two persons, including a woman, fell ill and have been hospitalised during the ongoing hunger strike for the grant of the 6th Schedule and statehood to the Ladakh Union Territory.
Following this, hundreds of youth took to the roads today in Leh, chanting slogans, "Don't snatch out rights", and clashed with police personnel and torched a security vehicle outside the BJP office, prompting security forces to fire teargas shells and resort to baton charge.
The charged youth pelted stones at the policemen, who were deployed in strength in the area. The youth also pelted stones at government offices and police vehicles.
The 35-day hunger strike is being staged by climate activist Wangchuk and his supporters to demand the grant of the 6th Schedule and statehood to Ladakh UT to safeguard land and jobs of the locals.
Reacting to today's violence, Wangchuk appealed to people to maintain peace and follow the non-violent means of protest.
He termed the protest by the youth as an outburst of their emotions after being denied jobs and democratic rights.
He appealed to the central government to prepone the dialogue date with the Ladakh leaders from October 6 to the end of this month.
Meanwhile, the Kargil Democratic Alliance today called for a shutdown in Kargil district tomorrow to demand the grant of statehood and 6th Schedule status to Ladakh and the preponement of the talks date fixed by the MHA.
"Our strike will also extend support to Wangchuk and others, who have been on hunger strike in Leh for last 15 days," said KDA co-convenor Asgar Karbalai.
He said the talks should entirely focus on their demand for the 6th Schedule and statehood to Ladakh.