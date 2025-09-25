Gujarat killer gunned down by police during 'escape bid' at murder scene reconstruction

AHMEDABAD: The psycho killer who brutally stabbed a youth to death and attacked a young woman near Gandhinagar’s Ambapur Narmada Canal in Gujarat was gunned down by police during a dramatic encounter on Wednesday evening.

The accused, Vipul Parmar, who had stabbed 22-year-old Vaibhav Manwani to death and injured a young woman during a brutal robbery, turned violent during the murder scene reconstruction, attempting to snatch a police revolver and injuring three officers before being shot dead.

According to Gandhinagar Range IG Virendra Yadav, Parmar was handcuffed and being escorted by LCB PI Diwan Singh Wala and PI H.P. Parmar when he lunged at PSI Patadia, snatched his revolver, and opened fire. Head Constable Rajendra Singh was shot in the left hand as chaos erupted. Parmar then fired at police vehicles, shattering a front windshield and hitting another door, while attempting to flee through the canal’s service road.

The police responded immediately, with PI Diwan Singh and PI H.P. Parmar firing back and fatally shooting Parmar. Emergency services were immediately informed, and 108 paramedics declared him dead on the spot. Three policemen were injured in the exchange, with Rajendra Singh currently undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital.