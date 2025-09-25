Gujarat killer gunned down by police during 'escape bid' at murder scene reconstruction

AHMEDABAD: The psycho killer who brutally stabbed a youth to death and attacked a young woman near Gandhinagar’s Ambapur Narmada Canal in Gujarat was gunned down by police during a dramatic encounter on Wednesday evening.
The accused, Vipul Parmar, who had stabbed 22-year-old Vaibhav Manwani to death and injured a young woman during a brutal robbery, turned violent during the murder scene reconstruction, attempting to snatch a police revolver and injuring three officers before being shot dead.
According to Gandhinagar Range IG Virendra Yadav, Parmar was handcuffed and being escorted by LCB PI Diwan Singh Wala and PI H.P. Parmar when he lunged at PSI Patadia, snatched his revolver, and opened fire. Head Constable Rajendra Singh was shot in the left hand as chaos erupted. Parmar then fired at police vehicles, shattering a front windshield and hitting another door, while attempting to flee through the canal’s service road.
The police responded immediately, with PI Diwan Singh and PI H.P. Parmar firing back and fatally shooting Parmar. Emergency services were immediately informed, and 108 paramedics declared him dead on the spot. Three policemen were injured in the exchange, with Rajendra Singh currently undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital.
This dramatic shootout was the culmination of a four-day manhunt. The shocking incident began on September 20 at 1:15 am, when Vaibhav and his female friend were sitting in a car near the canal celebrating a birthday.
Vipul, roaming the area with robbery on his mind, ambushed the couple on a deserted stretch near Ambapur Canal Bridge. When Vaibhav resisted, Parmar stabbed him multiple times, killing him on the spot. The young woman was also brutally attacked and remains under treatment at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. Parmar fled with their car, cash, and valuables, but abandoned the vehicle shortly after it broke down.
Following the murder, Parmar evaded police, taunting them while moving between Challa and Dehgam areas. With mounting pressure, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch joined the hunt and tracked him to Manda Dungar, Rajkot, where he was arrested on September 23. Interrogation revealed that Parmar was mentally unstable and prone to violent outbursts when provoked.
On Wednesday, Parmar was brought back to the crime scene for reconstruction, but his violent attempt to escape turned into Gandhinagar’s first-ever police encounter, ending his reign of terror.
The deceased’s body was taken to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital, where the area was sealed off for a detailed panchnama. Today, a panel postmortem will be conducted in the presence of FSL experts, with the entire procedure being videographed to determine the exact sequence of gunfire. Forensic tests will also confirm how many rounds Parmar fired and how many were fired by the police in retaliation.
IG Virendra Yadav clarified that the victim’s family was not present during the reconstruction, and Parmar’s relatives have been informed.
As news of the encounter spread, locals who had been living in fear finally breathed a sigh of relief, marking the end of a chilling saga that began with a birthday celebration but ended in bloodshed and justice.