Why did you not hang him till now, SC asks Centre on Rajoana’s mercy plea

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought to know from the Centre as to why did the death row convict Balwant Singh Rajoana, held guilty for the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in 1999, was not hanged till now.

“The question is why did you (Centre) not hang him (Rajoana) till now? Who is to be blamed for that? At least we would not have stayed his execution,” remarked a three-judge bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath, and also comprising Justices Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria.

The SC posed these serious and relevant questions to the Centre, as Rajoana was under death row for 15 years.

Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the Union, requested more time to file the present status report and submitted that the crime committed by him was “very serious offence.”