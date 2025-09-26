Congress urges Centre to act swiftly on Ladakh's demands after violent protests

The Congress leader accused the government of sidelining local voices, saying administrative control has shifted entirely to the Lieutenant Governor and bureaucracy, while elected bodies have been rendered ineffective.

He also pointed to the continued delay in granting Sixth Schedule protection and statehood, which remain key demands of the region's residents.

Ramesh further flagged security concerns, citing China's unilateral changes along the Line of Actual Control and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s controversial June 2020 remarks that appeared to downplay the border issue.

“Ladakh is of profound cultural, ecological, economic, and strategic importance to India,” Ramesh said. “The people have always been proud Indians. It’s time their voices are truly heard.”

The statement comes a day after Leh was placed under strict curfew, following violence during a shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB).

The group has been at the forefront of the movement seeking constitutional safeguards and full statehood. At least 50 people have been detained so far in connection with the unrest.

An uneasy calm prevailed in the region on Thursday, with heavy police and paramilitary presence maintaining order.